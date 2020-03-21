Des Moines mayor urges residents to "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" amid COVID-19 outbreak

This message comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa jumps to 68.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is urging residents to "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect life for people.

This message comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa jumped to 68, an increase of 23 by just one day.

“To ensure we are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the pandemic, it is my strong recommendation that Des Moines residents stay home for at least 14 days,” Cownie said in a press release Saturday.

The mayor is urging residents to limit outside their homes to only essential tasks for the next two weeks,

Because of Mayor Cownie's recommendation, the City of Des Moines will stop all parking meter enforcement except where parking is banned,near fire hydrants, fire lanes and loading zones.