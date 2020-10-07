EPA says Lysol can kill the coronavirus, but what if you can't find it in stores?

If cleaning products are out of stock, there is a way to dilute bleach and make your own disinfectant spray.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that Lysol is the first disinfectant spray to be proven effective at killing the coronavirus on surfaces.

But that isn't making it any easier to find on store shelves.

Health officials warn that you need to clean and disinfect surfaces such as tables, light switches and door knobs.

Many viewers told Local 5 it's been difficult to find cleaning products in stores, though.

"I think it's going to go back to the way it was in March," said Genevieve Wright. "Where it's going to be almost impossible to find anything again for a long time."

Many viewers took to social media to say they couldn't find name brand, or even generic brand, cleaning supplies.

"I've noticed especially the disinfectant wipes and the sprays," said Hannah Bruneman. "Those are lower stock on the shelves right now."

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, one Target in central Iowa only had generic brands. Two and a half hours later, the shelves were even emptier.

"There are simple things you can do if you can't find Lysol," said Dr. Jeff Brock, an infectious disease specialist with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. "Make your own disinfectant by diluting bleach. Bleach is readily available. I've been able to find it in most stores."

In a statement, Walmart said they are "leveraging the global supply chain to make up any temporary shortfalls" and that "suppliers are responding to customer demand by adjusting and prioritizing production of high demand items."

Doctors say if you do not find the cleaning products in the store that you want, do not mix chemicals trying to recreate them. You could wind up killing yourself.

Here's how to find out if your cleaner is on the EPA-approved list:

Look for an "EPA Registration Number" on the product, usually listed near the barcode

Type the number into the EPA's website

If the product kills the virus, it'll appear online

Diluting bleach can be dangerous if not done correctly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to follow the manufacturer's instructions when doing so and also gives the formula of five tablespoons or one-third cup of bleach per every gallon of room temperature.