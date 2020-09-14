What will fall activities look like in the era of social distancing?

It's opening weekend for fall festivities at Howell's Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch, but it won't be the same as years past.

CUMMING, Iowa — Right around now is when we normally start to get in the mood for cider, pumpkin patches and hay rides. But this isn't a normal year.

As has been the case with just about everything over the last six months, the regular autumn activities will not be the same as they once were.

Howell's Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch in Cumming has been open for a while (socially distanced, of course), but they started up their fall festivities this weekend.

Don’t miss it! Family Fall Fun starts September 12th at 10am! 🍂 🍁 🎃 We’re working hard to keep you safe and still have all our regular fall activities. 🚜 🌽 #howellsgreenhouse #supportlocal #fallactivities Posted by Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch on Thursday, September 10, 2020

This year, the owners are having to juggle a lot more than usual.

"It's conflicting," owner Fred Howell said. "There's what you think and what you believe, and what other people think and believe, and what you've got to do, and what you should do."

Howell says people are happy to be able to get out and enjoy the nice weather and fall activities.

"All the kind remarks you get... the people, they're happy to be here," Howell said.

For those who have been cooped up all summer, leaving the house is sweeter than the cider.

"We haven't gone to a lot of events this summer because of the coronavirus so it's nice to just be out here and things feel kind of normal," patron Betsy Salsberry said.