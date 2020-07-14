Map shows county-by-county risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event

The risk assessment tool was developed by researchers at Georgia Tech's Institute of Technology, Biological Sciences and the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory.

A new tool developed by Georgia Tech University allows people to look up their risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event based on the county they live in.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States, choose the event size (anywhere from 10 people to 10,000), and then calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

For example, in Polk County, there is a 96% chance that someone will be COVID-19 positive at a 100-person event, according to the tool.

That risk goes down to 28% at an event with only 10 people.

The interactive map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on 2019 U.S. Census data.

