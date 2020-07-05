TestIowa samples 'could have been damaged', Gov. Reynolds' office says

Thursday, Local 5 has learned of at least 7 people that were tested at a TestIowa site on April 25. 12 days later, they still don't have results.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has learned of at least seven people that got tested on April 25 at the TestIowa site in Des Moines that are still waiting test results as of Thursday.

One is a Waukee teenager who has been isolating with her family of seven for the past 12 days since she got tested.

The governor's office released a statement Thursday saying some test samples could have been damaged.

“A very small percentage of individuals are going to receive a direct notice that their test sample could have been damaged," Reynolds' spokesman Pat Garrett said in an emailed statement Thursday. "We will notify these individuals and they will be offered the opportunity to retest at their convenience at any site that’s open at any time. These situations are not unique to Test Iowa, and it’s common among all testing for COVID-19.”

Local 5 has reached out to get more information on the tests that were possibly damaged. As of 3 p.m., Local 5 was still waiting for a response.

This is a developing story.