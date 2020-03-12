Hoyt Sherman Place hopeful for March 2021 return

The holiday season usually means the theater is hustling and bustling with activities, but of course, the novel coronavirus had other plans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The silence on stage is nearly deafening in a place that is usually packed with families around the holidays.

The Hoyt Sherman Place during the holidays is known for music and activities, however, the novel coronavirus had other plans this year.

The venue closed its doors back in March, meaning they've had very little revenue coming in for the last nine months.

Workers have been using their time to renovate and tend to the historic building.

"The only way we are surviving is in skeleton mode," said Robert Warren, executive director of Hoyt Sherman Place. "We are down to nine full-time staff members. We still have a $26 million facility that has to be maintained, so we focused our attention on that."