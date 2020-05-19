Live updates: 9 more inmates at Polk County Jail test positive; State Hygienic Lab expands testing

Local 5 is compiling the latest updates on COVID-19 in Iowa.

IOWA, USA

Here is the statewide coronavirus cases data as of 10 a.m. from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

367 deaths

107,196 Iowans have been tested 15,296 positive tests 91,900 negative tests

7,847 Iowans have recovered

383 hospitalized

37 outbreaks at long-term care facilities

May 19, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Poll safety for June 2 primary

Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available at all polling places, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

More than $500,000 in additional funding will be provided to cover the costs of other safety materials.

“Protecting voters and poll workers while making sure every eligible Iowan is able to safely cast a ballot is our goal,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement. “Polls will be open on June 2 and we want Iowans who choose to vote in-person to know we’re taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Check with your county auditor for the most updated polling locations or the Iowa Secretary of State's website for more information.

State Hygienic Lab expands testing to include children, child care workers

Testing for the coronavirus at the State Hygienic Lab has been expanded.

According to guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, children and staff and childcare homes and childcare centers are now able to be tested if they're exhibiting a fever or respiratory symptoms.

9 more inmates test positive at Polk County Jail

65 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Polk County Jail, an increase of nine.

The jail has started reporting its numbers, including staff positives, online.

Nine employees at the jail have tested positive out of 154 tested. 296 total inmates have been tested.

Two more staff members at Woodward Resource Center test positive

An update from the Iowa Department of Human Services said another two staff members at a state-run facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both were from the Woodward Resource Center.

To date, 20 staff members across five out of six state-run facilities have tested positive. Here's where they all they all work:

Woodward Resource Center: 15

Cherokee Mental Health Institute: 1

Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders: 1

Independence Mental Health Institute: 1

Eldora Boys State Training School: 1