CORALVILLE, Iowa — The first inmate in the state of Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The inmate is an adult (18-40) and was sentenced to prison for drug-related crimes. Due to privacy laws, no other information is provided.

The inmate arrived to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) from Henry County on Thursday, according to the DOC. As part of the IMCC's mitigation efforts, the inmate was kept in an intake quarantine for a 14-day observation period.

While in this observation, the inmate showed symptoms relating to the coronavirus and was tested. The inmate is now in medical isolation.

Contact tracing is being conducted to determine who the inmate may have been in contact with since their arrival.