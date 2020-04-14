Iowa Dept. of Corrections implements COVID-19 prevention measures

A staff member reported feeling ill, prompting the department's first staff member testing positive.

A staff member at an Iowa prison is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the staffer reporting feeling ill, but the facility didn't have personal protective equipment for everyone.

"That week that the officer became ill, we had not produced enough masks for everyone in the department to have several masks yet, officers and inmates," said Cord Overton with Iowa DOC. "Thankfully, by this weekend ... we now have enough enough to have three masks for every officer and three masks for every inmate."

Staff members and inmates are now required to wear masks at all times. So far, 58 inmates have been tested for COVID-19.