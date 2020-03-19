Iowa Dept. of Public Health: 44 cases of coronavirus in state; over 600 tests negative

40 positive tests were confirmed at the State Hygienic Lab, Gov. Reynolds said Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 40 positive tests confirmed at State Hygienic Lab, with four positive tests at national labs.

Officials said there were 642 negative tests.

"COVID-19 is unlike anything we've seen before," Gov. Reynolds said.

"There is not a specific medicine or vaccine for COVID-19 at this time," said Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The governor's office said the State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test for 800 Iowans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.