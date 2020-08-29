Iowa Restaurant Association, in letter to Gov. Reynolds, urges her to modify proclamation

The letter questioned the efficacy of blanket closures of affected businesses in certain counties.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A major hospitality group in Iowa is urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to modify her latest proclamation to control COVID-19 spread, which closes various businesses and limits alcohol service at restaurants in six counties.

The following counties are included in her latest public health emergency proclamation:

Black Hawk

Dallas

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Story

In a letter to the governor, the Iowa Restaurant Association said the closures affect 273 bars, 29 Iowa breweries, 16 Iowa wineries and 4 Iowa distillers, It also claims it further limits the ability of 376 restaurants who are trying to get by.

Bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in certain Iowa counties had to have closed by 5 p.m. Thursday because of the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at a press conference.

Restaurants in those above mentioned counties can stay open, but must stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

The letter also goes on to question the efficacy of blanket closures.

"If contact tracing is showing that a particular bar, in a particular community, is the source of a COVID outbreak, then why isn’t that business being temporarily closed rather than every drinking establishment in the county?" the letter said.

The group said they want the State of Iowa to use enforcement measures already in place, and punish those who "simply refuse to do the right thing."

In addition, the Restaurant Association said affected businesses, which have lost out on St. Patrick's Day and Mother's Day business, will also lose out on Labor Day business as well.

Local 5 reached out to the governor's office for comment on the Iowa Restaurant Association's letter, and have not heard back.

Read the full letter from the Iowa Restaurant Association below: