Here's what we know about the variant at the Iowa Veterans Home

We don't know what variant is impacting the facility, but the Iowa Department of Public Health says it's an "already-existing" variant.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the COVID-19 variant infecting residents at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown "is not variant of interest or variant of concern."

Sarah Ekstrand with the IDPH called the variant "already-existing" in an email to Local 5 Wednesday afternoon but did not specify which variant it is.

The state's Long Term Care dashboard reported the outbreak of eight cases among staff and residents last Friday.

As of Wednesday at 4:40, nine people at the IVH have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at the facility told Local 5 all residents at the facility are vaccinated, but not all staff.