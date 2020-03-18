Noticeable changes at doctor's offices in Iowa because of coronavirus outbreak

Doctors said one of the things you'll notice is what they wear when treating you.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus has changed almost all aspects of our daily lives.

So it's no surprise to find out it's changing how doctors offices are operating as well.

"We know that the virus does spread, the closer you are to someone and so trying to help patients maintain that distance, working in the waiting rooms to separate the chair so that they're farther and farther apart," Nicole Gilg Gachiani, Chief Physician Quality Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center, said.

Gilg Gachiani says depending on what symptoms you have, you may not be seen at your normal clinic in the Des Moines metro area.

"Different organizations across the metro area are rolling out different entry screens, which may be a surprise," Gilg Gachiani said. "Again, for those patients with a fever, pop is at the symptoms, trying to direct them to one clinic where all of those concerns can be evaluated. If you have a temperature, you may not be able to go in the same entrance that you're used to."

Another big change is what your doctor is wearing when they treat you.

"So current recommendations would be to see your healthcare staff which may come as a surprise because we don't always do it but to protect ourselves from particularly COVID-19," Gilg Gachiani said. "We now are trying to wear surgical masks, trying to wear goggles, gowns, gloves."

You won't always see doctors wearing that protective gear.

Gilg Gachiani says it all depends on what your symptoms are and what the current supply levels are.

That's because nationally, there's a shortage of protective equipment

None of these protective measures doctors are taking should concern you at home.