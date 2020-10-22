Polk County TestIowa site moving locations for winter months

The new site will be located at 4475 NE 3rd Street in Des Moines, east of the Bridgestone Firestone plant on NW 2nd Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County TestIowa site is moving locations during the winter months, according to the Governor's Office.

The site currently located at Merle Hay Mall will close when testing will close on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. It will move to a new site located at 4475 NE 3rd Street in Des Moines, east of the Bridgestone Firestone plant on NW 2nd Street.

The new site will have an enclosed structure to protest Test Iowa staff and others from winter weather conditions.

A second site in Des Moines, located at Polk County River Place, 2309 Euclid Ave., will remain open through November 6.

The Governor's Office also says that plans continue to transition or relocate additional TestIowa sites as winter approaches.