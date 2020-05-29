Storm Lake Tyson plant temporarily halting operations after outbreak

A company spokesperson said it was due to COVID-19 testing results and employee absences from quarantine.

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Tyson Foods announced Thursday they're temporarily idling production at its plant in Storm Lake.

It comes as 555 of the plant's 2,517 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson said they are temporarily halting operations at its pork facility there, due to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and employee absences related to quarantine.

"Additional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility will be conducted before resuming operations later next week," a spokesperson told Local 5.