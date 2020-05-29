Storm Lake Tyson plant temporarily halting operations after outbreak

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Tyson Foods announced Thursday they're temporarily idling production at its plant in Storm Lake.
It comes as 555 of the plant's 2,517 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
A company spokesperson said they are temporarily halting operations at its pork facility there, due to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and employee absences related to quarantine.
"Additional deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility will be conducted before resuming operations later next week," a spokesperson told Local 5.
