The most common COVID-19 stimulus questions Iowans are now asking

What you need to know to ensure you or someone or you know qualifies for the direct payments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tons of people waking up to see their bank account number a little higher than it was when they went to bed.

But not everybody is going to be getting as much as they thought so let's break it down.

If you're a college student who financially supports yourself and your parents

don't put you as a dependent you are eligible for the check

But if your parents list you as a dependent, you're not eligible

What about parents though that have a dependent in college?

Bad news you're not going to get that extra $500.

You have to be under 17, if you're over that there's nothing there

so dependents have to be under the age of 17.

Now what if you haven't filed taxes the last two years. Well it turns out you are actually eligible for the stimulus check.