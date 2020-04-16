The most common COVID-19 stimulus questions Iowans are now asking

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tons of people waking up to see their bank account number a little higher than it was when they went to bed.
But not everybody is going to be getting as much as they thought so let's break it down.
If you're a college student who financially supports yourself and your parents
don't put you as a dependent you are eligible for the check
But if your parents list you as a dependent, you're not eligible
What about parents though that have a dependent in college?
Bad news you're not going to get that extra $500.
You have to be under 17, if you're over that there's nothing there
so dependents have to be under the age of 17.
Now what if you haven't filed taxes the last two years. Well it turns out you are actually eligible for the stimulus check.
"In order to get the stimulus check you need to go to IRS.gov and there's a spot for non-filers and you have to file a simple tax return," Cameron McCarty of Vivid Tax Advisory Services said.