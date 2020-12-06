5 Iowa cities make list of best places to live after the pandemic

Business Insider cited research that less densely populated places with jobs requiring a bachelor's degree or more would recover quicker economically.

Five Iowa cities made Business Insider’s list of 30 best American cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Insider reported that recent polling suggested many Americans are thinking about moving. It cited a story from Axios that reported on a Harris Poll survey that found about one-third of Americans said they are thinking about moving to less densely populated areas.

Business Insider also cited research from Moody’s Analytics that found less densely populated places with a larger share of jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher were likely to recover first from the economic impact of the pandemic.

The following Iowa cities made the list

#6: Ames

#8: Des Moines

#11: Cedar Rapids

#16: Dubuque

#23: Iowa City