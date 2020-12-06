5 Iowa cities make list of best places to live after the pandemic

Five Iowa cities made Business Insider’s list of 30 best American cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Insider reported that recent polling suggested many Americans are thinking about moving. It cited a story from Axios that reported on a Harris Poll survey that found about one-third of Americans said they are thinking about moving to less densely populated areas.
Business Insider also cited research from Moody’s Analytics that found less densely populated places with a larger share of jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher were likely to recover first from the economic impact of the pandemic.
The following Iowa cities made the list
- #6: Ames
- #8: Des Moines
- #11: Cedar Rapids
- #16: Dubuque
- #23: Iowa City
Click here to see the full list.