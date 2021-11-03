Polk County to open vaccination appointments for 64 and younger with underlying health conditions

Health leaders credited an increase vaccine supply over the last two weeks as putting them in a good position to move to this next group.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After predicting it would take them months to move through vaccinating certain tiers of the population, Polk County Health leaders announced on Thursday it would open up appointments for individuals 64 and younger who have underlying health conditions, pending vaccine allocation.

Beginning March 15, the health department, Polk County hospitals, and select Medicap pharmacies will begin to vaccinate this select population.

These establishments will also be taking appointments for Iowans in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and older Iowans.

“The past two weeks we have seen an increase in our Pfizer allocation, which is incredibly beneficial as additional phases and tiers are opening throughout the state,” said Helen Eddy, Polk County Health Department director.

“We’ve had additional conversations with our pharmacy partners, hospitals and clinics and we feel confident and ready to start opening vaccinations in Polk County to 64 years and under with underlying health conditions.”

The following Monday, March 22, Tier 2 of Iowa's Phase 1B plan will open up in Polk County. These individuals include farmworkers whose work environment or shared short-term housing doesn't allow for social distancing.

It also includes workers in manufacturing facilities and residents with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff.

Homebound individuals who rely on the care of services from others are also considered in this expanded group.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are based on the current supply. Health officials urge everyone to get whatever vaccine is available to them when they are eligible.