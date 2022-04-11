Metro hospitals concerned about winter 'triple threat' of pediatric illnesses

Dr. Akinbode Egbelakin with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center says this winter is shaping up to look like one that could be a "tripledemic."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health experts are worried about three sicknesses slamming them all at once, fearing it's shaping up to be a rough winter.

Dr. Akinbode Egbelakin with MercyOne in Des Moines said with kids getting sicker early with Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, flu cases rising and new COVID-19 variants, "It is a little bit of concern and fear."

He said the reason this winter has the potential to be severe is because during the last two years, people wore masks and were socially distanced.

Those precautions prevented them from spreading certain viruses and gaining natural immunity, according to Egbelakin.

He said that could lead to more people being admitted to the hospital.

To make sure Egbelakin's the hospital is prepared for the worst, MercyOne revising their plan that details how to handle the anticipated increase in patients.

"We're currently working on a surge plan to absorb all these patients and provide care safely when that does happen, or if that does happen," Egbelakin said.

He noted the last time MercyOne had to use a surge plan was in 2021.

Mark Tauscheck, the senior communications specialist with UnityPoint told Local 5 the last time they used their surge plan was also in 2021.

Chief Strategy Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center Katie Wengert said the last time their surge plan was updated was in Dec. 2021.

Egbelakin emphasized that, although MercyOne is preparing for the surge, one thing he is concerned about is the hospital not having enough staff.