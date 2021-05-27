First case of West Nile virus this year confirmed in Montgomery County

The infected individual is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's first West Nile case of 2021 has been confirmed to be in Montgomery County, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.

The infected individual is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygenic Lab, according to IDPH.

“Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection," IDPH Medical Director & State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a release. "But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection."

With Memorial Day and summer just around the corner, IDPH wants to remind all Iowans to take the following steps to reduce their risk of exposure to the West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.

Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in birdbaths every three to four days.