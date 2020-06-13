10 student-athletes at ISU confirmed to have COVID-19

Since May 28, there have been a total of 105 new COVID-19 cases in Story County. Of that number, 10 are student-athletes, however, none of those student-athletes were participating in team activities at the time they were exposed to COVID-19. Since that time, all football team members returning to campus have been tested. Of the 147 players and staff tested, only two of the returning players have tested positive for COVID-19. Iowa State’s Athletic Department is taking a number of precautions and has protocols for contact tracing as well as isolation to limit the spread of illness. The university feels strongly about balancing the privacy of our student-athletes and being transparent as well as avoiding speculation on case numbers.