80/35 Music Festival, Bud and Mary's hope to partner to create medical cannabis lounge

DES MOINES, Iowa — With Des Moines’ annual 80/35 Music Festival just a few weeks away, event organizers have been preparing for the thousands of music lovers expected to attend.

It’s a yearly celebration of music and culture with a diverse lineup of musicians and bands.

This year, the festival’s planning committee wanted to do something special for one group of attendees: cannabis consumers.

For the first time ever, festival attendees who hold medical marijuana cards will have a space to consume locally-purchased cannabis safely and comfortably.

"We really think of ourselves as a celebration of music and culture, and to be that, we believe that everyone should be invited to come, and feel comfortable to be there," said festival director Mickey Davis.

That added sense of comfort is important for those who may typically feel overwhelmed or anxious at a large music festival. Iowa follows rigorous legal marijuana guidelines, so even for those authorized to use THC, doing so in public can be worrisome.

But local cannabis supplier Bud and Mary’s, in partnership with 80/35, are trying to work around that by creating a medical cannabis lounge.

"Having them have a presence at the festival and partnering with them made a lot of sense for us," Davis said.

Despite the excitement, there has been some pushback from local agencies.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services contacted Davis, letting him know that there is a chance the cannabis lounge may not be possible after all.

Local 5 received a statement from IDHHS Public Information Officer Alex Carfrae, which states that Bud and Mary's "did not request and did not receive approval to host a medical marijuana consumption area during the music festival."

Medical Cannabidiol marketing activities in Iowa require pre-approval by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, according to Carfrae.