LOOK: Tornado touches down northwest of Pella Sunday evening

The tornado briefly touched down around 6:43 pm, and caused some damage just northwest of Pella.

PELLA, Iowa — A large tornado touched down Sunday evening just northwest of Pella, in eastern Marion County.

The National Weather Service says the tornado occurred around 6:43 p.m.

Just prior to the touchdown, a tornado warning was issued for portions of Marion County and Mahaska County.

Storm chasers and storm spotters captured photos and videos of the tornado while it was on the ground, but say it lifted after just a few moments.

According to observations on the ground and information from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, some damage was reported to one farmstead.

No injuries were reported, however.

It is likely the National Weather Service will conduct a survey in the area early this week to determine exactly what rating this tornado will receive.

In 2018, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pella, causing substantial damage to the Vermeer Manufacturing facility.

This occurred on July 19, 2018, the same day an EF-2 tornado hit Bondurant and an EF-3 caused extensive damage in Marshalltown.

Tornado a short while ago near Pella, Iowa! #iawx pic.twitter.com/G58y8wfw6q — Tanner Charles (@TannerCharlesMN) June 21, 2021

So far in 2021, the severe weather season has been relatively quiet in Iowa.

Hail storms occurred on Friday night across southern Iowa, and a quick tornado touched down near Woodward, Iowa back in May.

Through now, this has been an unusually quiet severe weather season.

June tends to be one of the most active severe weather months in Iowa, and is usually when the highest number of tornadoes in the state occurs.