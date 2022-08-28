Alleged street racers cause damage to four homes in Des Moines

Police say no injuries were reported after the crashes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Des Moines homes are damaged after two drivers crashed their vehicles early Sunday morning.

Des Moines Police say two vehicles were believed to be racing southbound in the 2100 block of East 14th St shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday when one lost control around Guthrie Avenue, crashing into parked vehicles and homes in the area. A second vehicle also crashed after losing control.

Neither the residents of the impacted homes nor the drivers of the vehicles reported injuries. Police say they believe the drivers fled on foot.

A Facebook and Twitter post from the Des Moines Police Department says one was driving a silver 2018 Chrysler 300, and the other was driving a black 2020 Dodge Charger.

🔸HOMES & VEHICLES DAMAGED IN OVERNIGHT HIT & RUN CRASH🔸



At least 4 homes, and several parked vehicles, were damaged in an overnight hit & run crash that witness reports indicate occurred during an apparent street race.



Amazingly, no injuries reported at this time.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/VBuEsvDJem — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 28, 2022

East 14th St. from Guthrie Avenue to Thompson Avenue is back open for drivers after being blocked off for four hours following the crash.

DMPD's Traffic Unit is still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the DMPD Traffic Unit at 515-323-8375.