x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car

The Wright County sheriff’s office says Tonya Collins was found inside her car, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa. 

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week. 

The Wright County sheriff’s office says she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

RELATED: Police: Missing man in Des Moines located, reunited with family

RELATED: Iowa expected to spend more than $9M for nursing help

WATCH | Earlham woman turns family Christmas tradition into town cafe 

In Other News

Earlham woman turns family Christmas tradition into town cafe