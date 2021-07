List of central Iowa cooling centers

Several central Iowa cities are opening public cooling centers in anticipation of dangerously high temperatures.

Here's where (and when) you can beat the heat in and around Des Moines:

Altoona

Altoona Public Library (700 8th St. SW)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Ankeny

Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library (1210 NW Prairie Ridge Dr)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bondurant

Bondurant City Center (200 2nd St. NE)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Bondurant Community Library (104 2nd St. NE)

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clive

Clive Public Library (1900 NW 114th St)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9am - 5pm

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Des Moines

Central Library (1000 Grand Ave)

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Creative Visions (1343 13th St)

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Side Library (2559 Hubbell Ave)

Monday-Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Side Community Center (1231 E. 26th St)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Forest Ave Library (1326 Forest Ave)

Monday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Merle Hay Mall (3850 Merle Hay Road Suite 101)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 12:30-5:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

North Side Library (3516 5th Ave)

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northwest Community Center (5110 Franklin Ave)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Norwoodville Senior Center (3077 NE 46th Ave)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Park Fair Mall (100 E. Euclid Ave)

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center (2100 SE 5th St)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Polk County Central Senior Center (2008 Forest Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Polk County Health Department (1907 Carpenter Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Side Community Center (100 Payton Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Southridge Mall (1111 E. Army Post Road)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 9 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Wellmark YMCA (1611 11th St)

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Elkhart

Elkhart City Hall (260 NW Main St)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Johnston

Johnston Public Library (6700 Merle Hay Road)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Mitchellville

Mitchellville City Hall (205 Center Ave. N)

Tuesday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Public Library (5151 Maple Dr #2)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Polk City

City Community Safety Building (112 3rd St)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Urbandale

Urbandale Public Library (3520 86th St)

Saturday, July 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 25: Noon – 6 p.m.

– 6 p.m. Monday, July 26: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Waukee

The Waukee Public Safety Building (1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Des Moines

Jordan Creek Mall (101 Jordan Creek Parkway)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (oors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.)

West Des Moines Public Library (4000 Mills Civic Parkway)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Windsor Heights

Windsor Heights Public Safety Building (1133 66th St)

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Find more information on Polk County's cooling centers here.