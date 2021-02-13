Investigators name Bettendorf officer who killed man

Police say the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a dispute.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Officials identified the Bettendorf police officer who fatally shot a man Feb. 7 as a three-year veteran of the department.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Friday identified the officer as Zachary Gish.

The officer will remain on administrative leave as the investigation continues into the shooting of 49-year-old Brian Gregory Scott, of Bettendorf.

Police say the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a dispute. A man and woman had left the home before officers arrived but were found by officers in a vehicle about 90 minutes later.