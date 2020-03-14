Board of Regents recalling all abroad faculty, staff, students

The president of each university will have flexibility to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Board of Regents is directing all Regent Universities (Iowa, Iowa State, UNI) to recall all faculty, staff and students that are currently out of the country.

The Board had previously been recalling those in countries with a Level 3 travel health notice, but has now expanded it to all countries worldwide.

The Board of Regents recognizes the decision might cause hardship and frustration, but they say the decision is being made in the interest of the health and safety of everyone.

Each of the Regents Universities' presidents will be given leeway to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.