Bullet hole discovered in 12th-floor window of Ruan Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees found a bullet hole in the window on the 12th floor of the Ruan Center in downtown Des Moines Monday.

Des Moines Police Department's Sgt. Paul Parizek said it is unknown when the bullet was shot, but that employees at the building spotted it around 8:30 a.m. He also said the shot was likely fired before employees arrived for work.

No one was injured, police said. It is currently unknown if the building was targeted or if it was a stray bullet.