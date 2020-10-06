Grooming candidates: Where people of color can get involved, find resources to run for office

There are several resources for people of color to run for office and to get more involved in their community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Young people of color are demanding change from local officials following the death of George Floyd and recent protests.

Community leaders are urging them to run for office instead.

"Join the NAACP," says Deidre Dejear. "That's a great opportunity if you've got goals that you want to achieve all you need is an organization that aligns with your principals."

DeJear has plenty of experience campaigning. She ran for Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate's seat back in 2018. She was the first African American to be nominated for a statewide office in Iowa. She's also volunteered for former President Obama's presidential campaign as well as Sen. Kamala Harris' (D- California).

Run For Something is a national organization that also helps people run for office for the first time.

A lot of local officials are white, and they most likely have had easier access to campaign resources, according to DeJear.

DeJear says that's why it's important to start getting involved with your community and join organizations that share the same values as you.

DeJear and others are starting to work on a group that would help individuals get organized and engaged in their community. She says we'll hear more about that from her soon.