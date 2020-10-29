9 staff members at Iowa Veterans Home test positive for coronavirus

The last resident to have COVID-19 at the facility was in August.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Nine staff members at the Iowa Veterans Home have tested positive for coronavirus since Monday.

IVH Commandant Timon Oujiri told Local 5 staff members are routinely tested each week. All residents at the facility have been tested this week as well.

Oujiri said he isn't worried about a staffing shortage at this time, though the situation could change.

"It's always hard to get health care workers, sure," said Oujiri. "So yes, that's always a concern, but we're doing just fine now."

Staff has been wearing the proper personal protective equipment since the pandemic began, according to Oujiri. Staff are screened at the beginning of their shift and when they leave every day. He said he even has encouraged staff to wear face coverings outside of work as they go about in the community.

However, in July, it was reported by the Associated Press that employees had been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus.