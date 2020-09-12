DART unveils its new fleet of electric buses

Transit provider excited to bring clean transportation to central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — DART's new electric buses are now cruising the streets of Des Moines.

They unveiled seven all-electric buses, which were bought through a partnership with MidAmerican Energy. There was no cost to taxpayers to cover this fleet.

DART spokesperson Erin Hockman says "[We] are really excited to bring clean transportation to the greater Des Moines region. These are the first electric buses in the state of Iowa. We are really excited to test out this new technology and see how it works here."