Civil lawsuits reveal alleged details in post-prom shooting

The lawsuits were filed by two men who were shot at the 2022 party, alleging negligence on behalf of the party's hosts.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people police say were shot at a May 2022 prom afterparty are now suing the homeowners who hosted the event.

The Des Moines Police Department said this week two people have been charged in the shooting where three Roosevelt High School students were injured.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. when a group of uninvited guests showed up at a prom afterparty at the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines.

But the family who hosted this party also faces two civil lawsuits filed by two of the victims of this party.

Andrew Wade and Jaray Mandosia were both Roosevelt students at the time of the shooting.

In their lawsuits, lawyers claim the men suffered physical and emotional injuries as a result of the shooting, and allege there was negligence on behalf of the party's hosts. This includes husband and wife, Jeffrey and Heath Stickel, and their son, Shea.

The lawsuits claim Shea "aggressively advertised" the party in the days and weeks leading up to the party, both on social media and through word of mouth. This party information included a $5 cover fee, according to the documents, which could be paid either at the door or through apps like Paypal.

Both lawsuits claim the Stickels not only provided alcohol to the group of roughly 200, most of whom were under the legal drinking age, but the couple was drinking as well.

Mandosia's suit claims once shots were fired, he ran toward the street to warn other girls to run but was shot in his right arm. Doctors removed the bullet, and gave him an artificial elbow, according to the suit.

His lawyers claim this left him unable to fully extend his right arm or lift it above his head, which meant full rides and financial scholarships to play college football vanished.



Wade's lawsuit claims he was shot in the leg while running from the gunfire.

He made his way to a neighbor's yard and called 9-1-1. A dispatcher coached him through using his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

His lawyers claim he spent multiple days in the ICU, with doctors unable to remove all the bullet fragments from his leg.

Each lawsuit is set for a jury trial in the summer of 2024.