LifeServe Blood Center: Des Moines metro blood supply very low, donations needed

The blood bank says it hasn't been able to hold its typical blood drives due to the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Leaders with LifeServe Blood Center say Des Moines metro hospitals had lots of massive transfusions last week, resulting in depleting levels of community blood supply.

That stock was already smaller than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LifeServe couldn't host regular blood drives at high schools, colleges or businesses.

However, LifeServe did see great donor turnout last year, but they've seen that dwindle as well.

"I think once we got back to reality somewhat, that people started forgetting about donating blood and they were out doing other things and kind of getting back to their normal lives," said Danielle West with the blood center.

West also said the center is highly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, so all donations are on a volunteer basis with no payment.

However, regular donators do get rewards every so often.