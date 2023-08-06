Power restored to MidAmerican customers in north Des Moines following brief outage

A spokesperson for MidAmerican said the outage was caused by a tree on the line.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 2,000 households in Des Moines experienced power outages Sunday evening.

2,288 MidAmerican Energy Company customers in Des Moines were without power for up to two hours on Sunday, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map.

Most of the outages were concentrated in north Des Moines, near the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods.

By 9 p.m., the outage map indicated the number of outages was down to 14.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican said the outage was caused by a tree on the line. MidAmerican called a tree crew to repair the line and restore service.

To report a MidAmerican outage, click here.

Reported MidAmerican outages

*By metro area, according to a MidAmerican update at 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Totals may not match with MidAmerican's website.

Council Bluffs: 0 customers

Des Moines: 14 customers

Fort Dodge: 6 customers

Iowa City: 13 customers

Quad Cities: 305 customers

Sioux City: 1 customers

Storm Lake: 0 customer

Waterloo: 0 customers

Total: 339 customers