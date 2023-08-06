Power restored to MidAmerican customers in north Des Moines following brief outage

x
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 2,000 households in Des Moines experienced power outages Sunday evening. 

2,288 MidAmerican Energy Company customers in Des Moines were without power for up to two hours on Sunday, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map

Most of the outages were concentrated in north Des Moines, near the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods. 

By 9 p.m., the outage map indicated the number of outages was down to 14. 

A spokesperson for MidAmerican said the outage was caused by a tree on the line. MidAmerican called a tree crew to repair the line and restore service.

Reported MidAmerican outages

*By metro area, according to a MidAmerican update at 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Totals may not match with MidAmerican's website. 

  • Council Bluffs: 0 customers
  • Des Moines: 14 customers 
  • Fort Dodge: 6 customers
  • Iowa City: 13 customers 
  • Quad Cities: 305 customers 
  • Sioux City: 1 customers 
  • Storm Lake: 0 customer
  • Waterloo: 0 customers 
  • Total: 339 customers 

