Des Moines NAACP advising African-American residents to be on alert after racist cyber attack, Saturday assault

The Branch is urging the Des Moines Police Department and city officials to investigate both incidents "to bring about equitable outcomes for the victims."

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, it was a cyber attack. On Saturday, a physical attack. Now, African-American residents in the City are being advised to be on alert.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Des Moines Branch is urging all African-American residents to be on high alert after two separate, racially-charged incidents.

A video teleconference of the Des Moines City Council and the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission was hacked with "racist, sexist and pornographic messages" aimed towards members of the commission on Thursday. This caused the meeting to be canceled.

“What occurred proves hate and ignorance is alive and well. But I stand steadfast in my resolve to continue to be an agent of change,” said Kameron Middlebrooks, chair of the Civil and Human Rights Commission and NAACP Des Moines Branch President.

Then, Saturday came. In the early morning hours, a 22-year-old black man said he was assaulted by a group of white men who called him racist names.

"Thankfully, he has lived to tell his story," said a release from the NAACP.

The NAACP is urging Des Moines police as well as City officials to investigate these attacks "to bring about equitable outcomes for the victims."

"From Ahmaud Arbrey to Breonna Taylor, recent events have shown that African-Americans nationwide are still grappling with the fatal effects of racism," the release said.

"Des Moines is not immune to those effects and therefore must be at the forefront of standing against racism in every form to improve the quality of life for all residents."

Read the NAACP release below: