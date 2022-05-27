x
Man killed in Friday crash on south side of Des Moines, police say

A vehicle that left the scene "may have information essential to establishing the cause" of the crash, police said.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist on the city's south side.

Officers responded to SE 3rd St. and Watrous Ave. on reports of a crash shortly before 11 a.m., DMPD said in a release. The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for his injuries but later passed away.

The driver of a vehicle that left the scene "may have information essential to establishing the cause" of the crash, police said. Local 5 has reached out to police for further clarification as to why this specific vehicle is being looked for.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call DMPD at 515-323-8373.

This marks the seventh traffic-related death of the year, according to police.

Credit: Des Moines Police Department
Des Moines police say the pictured vehicle "may have information essential to establishing the cause" of a fatal crash Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to the "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

