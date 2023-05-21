Des Moines Library hosts drag story hour Sunday afternoon

The Polk County supervisor and Iowa Safe Schools hosted a drag queen story hour at the Des Moines Public Library's central location Sunday afternoon.

The event featured storytellers in drag reading picture books to local kids – as well as celebrity cake artist Andrew Fuller.

All in all, a few hundred attended the event over at the library. Local 5 spoke with several queens about the story hour and what it means to them.

“These stories, they touched the hearts of not just the children, but also the adults that bring them. People that just wandered in, like allies and even our friends,” Robin Graves said.

For another queen, Vana B., the event was important because it has not always been an option.

"I wish, like, when I was that age that those kinds of books were around for me because I think that those were, even as an adult, they're still very inspiring,” Vana said.