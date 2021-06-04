FBI sets up tip website for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson

OMAHA, Neb. — The FBI field office in Omaha has set up a website to submit tips in the search for Xavier Harrelson, a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma.
"Videos & pictures can be uploaded," the FBI said in a tweet. "FBI Omaha is assisting Iowa [Division of Criminal Investigation] in the search.
Thursday marked one week since Harrelson was reported missing to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.
"Xavior, I don't think, would wander off on his own," said Marie Boulton, one of Harrelson's school teachers. "He has a huge heart and really loved his mom and helped her out at home, so I don't think he would want to leave and make her worry or make any of us worry."
If you know where Harrelson may be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679. Montezuma residents are asked to search their own properties and video surveillance systems for any sign of Harrelson.
"We are reaching out to the public in an attempt to locate any video systems that we may not be aware of," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
A public search Sunday turned up no results on Harrelson's whereabouts. DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said any bit of information will help investigators find Harrelson.