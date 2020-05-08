DCI investigating deadly Fort Dodge officer-involved shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in Fort Dodge.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a 911 call came in from a resident in the 1500 block of 20th Avenue South reporting a female that was armed with large knives and acting erratically.
Deputies from the Webster County Sheriff's Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded to the call. During the interaction, the woman was shot and killed.
The identity of the woman is being withheld pending family notification.
The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave due to department policy and the investigation is ongoing.