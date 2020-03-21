Foundry Distilling Company and The Hall give back with free hand sanitizer, sandwiches

There was plenty of food—and hand sanitizer—being passed out in West Des Moines on Friday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As Local 5 brings you the facts and not fear during the coronavirus pandemic, we're also bringing you stories of the good in your communities.

It's something we need now more than ever

A distillery in West Des Moines is switching from liquor to another necessity right now: hand sanitizer.

"We originally planned on only making small, smaller batches of actual hand sanitizer, and then we saw a lot of demand," said Greg Biagi, a distiller with Foundry Distilling Company. "And so we decided to ramp up supply towards the end of [Thursday]."

Oh, and there was plenty of tasty food to go around as well.

The Justice League of Food made egg salad, steak, and fish sandwiches to those who drove in to pick up their 12 ounces of sanitizer.