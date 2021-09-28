Four female DMPD employees allege harassment in a lawsuit

Claim former union leader sent them explicit photos and was never disciplined.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is confirming the longtime president of the Des Moines police officers' union sent explicit photos to four female colleagues but retired before he could face disciplinary action.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, four Des Moines Police Department employees alleged that they were sent unsolicited photos by Des Moines Police Bargaining Unit Association President Stew Barnes in 2019 and 2020, including many of himself naked.