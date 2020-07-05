Here's what is and isn't reopening in Iowa on Friday

The latest proclamation comes after speaking with President Trump Wednesday in Washington.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the heels of her meeting with President Trump, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new COVID-19 public health proclamation late Wednesday afternoon.

The proclamation allows retail stores and malls that were still previously closed to open at half capacity across the state starting Friday morning.

Places that can open with some restrictions include:

• Dental offices

• Campgrounds (More info)

• Drive-in movie theaters

• Tanning facilities

• Medical spas

• Malls

• Retail stores

• Fitness centers (limited to one patron at a time)

"The good news is everybody wants to get open safe and we are committed to doing that," Reynolds said in her White House meeting with President Trump.

Until at least May 15, stores and malls are only allowed to operate at half capacity and playgrounds and common seating areas will remain closed.

"We are asking people, our customers to come to the mall and to observe social distancing and use common sense," Elizabeth Holland, CEO of Merle Hay Mall said.

"They're at home with their families, making memories and going to parks go hand in hand so being able to provide this amenity for folks, this is key," Todd Coffelt with the Iowa DNR said.

However, for the time being, campgrounds will still be limited in operations.

"So we are not opening up modern facilities such as restrooms and showers but we are opening up access for people to come to the park and stay," Coffelt said.

But as Iowa begins to reopen, it will take time.

"We're excited about getting things going again. I would only ask your viewers to be patient with us, I'm not sure all of our tenants will be ready to open on Friday," Holland said.