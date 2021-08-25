Hazardous materials incident reported in Eddyville

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office is advising people in the area to shelter in place.

EDDYVILLE, Iowa — The Wapello County Sheriff's Office is warning of a hazardous material incident near Eddyville, an hour away from Des Moines.

They're warning people in the Eddyville area to shelter in place while HazMat experts complete a threat assessment.

Sheriff Don Phillips told Local 5 a chemical spill happened at the Ajinomoto plant there. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, hazmat personnel are still working to complete a threat assessment in the area.

"Right now we're asking that people just shelter in place in the City of Eddyville and around the Eddyville area until we can make an assessment of how serious this is," Phillips said. "We're working with the National Weather Service as well as emergency management from Monroe, Wapello and Mahaska [counties] to watch this and make sure it doesn't move in a direction that could affect anybody."

Travel on Highway 63N/163, Highway 137 and Monroe Wapello Road is impacted by the incident. However, Highway 63N/163 will remain open.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District has delayed school by two hours for Thursday due to the incident.