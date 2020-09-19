Investigation underway after officer shoots person in West Des Moines

Local 5 will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday night, Clive and West Des Moines police responded to a call at the Hermitage condo complex in the 4700 block of Woodland in West Des Moines.

When officers arrived, one officer discharged his weapon at an individual.

At this time we don't know the condition of the person.

That person has been taken to a local hospital.

DCI is involved and processing the scene.

The area is currently barricaded off as an investigation is ongoing.