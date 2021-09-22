Iowans who received Pfizer vaccine now helping company study booster shots

A year ago UI began participating in Pfizer's COVID vaccine trials for the first emergency authorization. Now, it's helping test boosters—and a new vaccine.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In August 2020, over 250 people across the state joined the Pfizer vaccine trial through the University of Iowa. Now, the same patients are helping the company the effectiveness of a third booster shot for adults.

About half of the participants are receiving their third dose while the other half will get a placebo shot.

Executive Dean of Carver College of Medicine and head of UI vaccine trials Patricia Winokur, M.D. says previously collected data from first-dose vaccine patients shows developments of COVID-19 after their first shot.

"We continue to collect all of that information for the state and the country, on whether people are breaking through. I can tell you, we are starting to see a number of people that have developed COVID-19," Winokur said. "I think it's the pressure of the Delta variant and there's a lot circulating out in the community again"

The Iowa patients will share information over time which will determine the vaccines performance.