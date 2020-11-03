Iowa City hospital treating patient with 'severe case' of COVID-19

KCRG reports that officials did not have an update on the patient's condition as of Wednesday morning, and that it's unclear if the patient is new or connected to any one of the 12 confirmed cases from the same Egyptian cruise.

"We always balance respect and privacy of individuals with sharing information that the public needs to know to act on to protect their health," said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist at the Iowa Department of Public Health. "As we learn more, if there are important messages that we need to share, we'll certainly do that. We've done that in the past and we'll continue to do that."