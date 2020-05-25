Live updates: Each Pair Iowa hosting display in Waterloo for Memorial Day

See the latest coronavirus updates from Local 5 as we work to separate facts from fear.

May 25, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will not be holding a press conference due to the holiday.

Each Pair Iowa partners with Black Hawk County sheriff for memorial

Each Pair Iowa continues to remember the lives lost from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the small group will be in Waterloo to partner with Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson to host a display.

"With the massive number of cases in Blackhawk County, we felt it imperative to come, honor the fallen, and represent what happens to our friends and neighbors when the virus spreads uncontrollably." said Heaven Chamberlain, co-founder of Each Pair Iowa.

The memorial is opened to the public from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with social distancing. Shoe donations will be accepted to "help the continuing mission of humanizing the losses to COVID-19."

Each Pair - Iowa RED ALERT*** NUMBERS ARE GOING UP, FAST, IN IOWA. IDPH s... ite updates this weekend have made data hard to get, BUT, we know that the Saturday report was that 26 Iowans died of COVID-19 in 24 hours! AND Iowa found over 400 new infections in that time!

