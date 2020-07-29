Mystery seeds from china believed to be a scam to get Iowans' personal information

A brushing scam is when someone creates a fake profile using your information, sends you low-value items and then leaves a review on your behalf.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is warning Iowans not to open any unsolicited packages containing seeds sent from China.

It's possible the seeds contain a foreign species or pathogen.

"As of this very minute we are over 150 calls and emails," said Robin Prusiner, a state entomologist and seed control officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.

Prusiner tells Local 5 she believes this is a brushing scam.

That is when a scammer takes personal information from your online shopping to create a fake profile, send you low-value items like seeds, and then leave reviews on your behalf.

If this is a brushing scam, Prusiner advises that you change your passwords to online accounts.