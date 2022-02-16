Iowa State Education Association, parents want Black history to be taught all year round

A member of Johnston Parents for Equity and Anti-Racism said she hopes curriculum can include Black history—and Black joy—all year, not just in February.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite more than 40 years of Black History Month celebrations, teachers still face challenges implementing it into their curriculum, and parents of color still fight for a broader range of Black experiences to be reflected.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA), hopes districts implement those teachings beyond the month of February.

"There are so many components to the history of the Black culture in the United States that it can be spread throughout all curricular areas, the entire school year," Beranek said.

Tiara Mays, a member of the Johnston's Parent for Equity Against Racism, echoes that statement.

"Black history is 365 days a year," Mays said.

Tiara hopes educators branch out and explore other Black figures that are less commonly taught in schools.

"I want them to learn more and more figures outside of just Martin Luther King Rosa Parks, talking about our first Black president, our current vice president, just going more in depth," Mays said.

Beranek said educators also have faced challenges, referencing an Iowa law passed in June prohibiting schools from teaching critical race theory.

"There are those individuals who would like to narrow the scope of what we teach in our classrooms, but that's not good," he said. "That is just presenting one opinion or another. And because our classrooms are full of all kinds of diverse cultures, and they come from all backgrounds, we need to make sure that we honor everyone who's in that room."

Mays said that type of legislation prevents kids from learning all there is to know of the history of Black Americans.

"Our teachers are continuously being threatened with, you know, going to jail or being fined," Mays said. "That's having a hindrance on what our kids are learning. It's a direct flow."

She worries that makes teachers feel like they can't talk about some topics.

"So as long as things are happening at the capitol where our teachers feel they can't talk and teach our kids in a space that's safe for them personally, our children will continue to get surface level education," Mays said.